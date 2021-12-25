RedFOX Labs Reaches Market Capitalization of $176.24 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00331730 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00141482 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00089823 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003998 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000616 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

