reflect.finance Price Up 18.1% Over Last Week (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One reflect.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $446,352.75 and $272.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance (RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,443,389 coins. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

reflect.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

