renDOGE Reaches Market Capitalization of $530,823.90 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $530,823.90 and $17,073.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00057489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.77 or 0.08023160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,917.06 or 0.99953877 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00053472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00071762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

