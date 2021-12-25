Research Analysts Set Expectations for Local Bounti Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LOCL)

Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Local Bounti in a report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Local Bounti’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LOCL opened at $6.19 on Friday. Local Bounti has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $12.87.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

