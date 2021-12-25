Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of ROIC opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.