Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,681,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215,526 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $198,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 54.7% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 71,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 25,152 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 42.4% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 44.1% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,672,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,006,000 after purchasing an additional 511,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $363.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

