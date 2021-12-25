Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $80.58 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 28,448 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of CVS Health worth $80,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in CVS Health by 11.0% in the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 4,749 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 686.0% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 80,938 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 26,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $1,483,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Truist boosted their target price on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

CVS Health stock opened at $101.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $102.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

