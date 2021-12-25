Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 8,669 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.5% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $142,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 68 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $650.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $666.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $571.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.42.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

