Reviewing Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) and Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) and Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Elcom International and Computer Programs and Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elcom International 0 0 0 0 N/A Computer Programs and Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33

Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.24%. Given Computer Programs and Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Computer Programs and Systems is more favorable than Elcom International.

Profitability

This table compares Elcom International and Computer Programs and Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elcom International N/A N/A N/A Computer Programs and Systems 5.91% 11.60% 6.71%

Risk & Volatility

Elcom International has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Programs and Systems has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Elcom International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elcom International and Computer Programs and Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elcom International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Computer Programs and Systems $264.49 million 1.62 $13.82 million $1.11 26.35

Computer Programs and Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Elcom International.

Summary

Computer Programs and Systems beats Elcom International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elcom International Company Profile

Elcom International Inc. provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis. The company also provides services for buyers, including catalog processing, development of punchout catalogs, and to integrate Elcom's PECOS solution into existing purchasing processes; and services for suppliers, such as onboarding of new suppliers to utilize the solution, access to demand generating activities, and to access information and bids that relate to products and services. It offers eProcurement solutions for governments, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, private enterprises, buying groups. Elcom International Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics. The Post-acute Care EHR segment provides post-acute care EHR solution and related services for skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. The TruBridge segment focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete revenue cycle management solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider. The company was founded by Michael Kenny Muscat Sr. in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, AL.

