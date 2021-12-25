Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Shares Up 1.7%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) shares shot up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. 3,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 1,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter.

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

