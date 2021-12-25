Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Richelieu Hardware in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$374.20 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective (up from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of RCH stock opened at C$43.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.97. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of C$32.49 and a 52-week high of C$46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 2,900 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.41, for a total value of C$125,902.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,192,013.25.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

