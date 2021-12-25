Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Upgraded at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RHUHF. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of RHUHF opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

