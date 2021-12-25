Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Buys 200 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,443 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT stock opened at $139.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,373,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

