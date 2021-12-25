Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,291 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.0% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

