Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.7% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $569.62 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $639.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $621.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $271.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

