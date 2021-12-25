Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

PEAK stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

