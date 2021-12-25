Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $113.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Robert Half's shares outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company is benefiting from strength in Protiviti, the company’s subsidiary through which it offers risk consulting, internal audit and information technology consulting services. Protiviti is currently a double-digit margin and revenue performer. Technology investments and global scale should drive long-term growth for Robert Half. Consistency in dividend payment and share buyback boost investor confidence. However, rising expenses is likely to weigh on the company's bottom line. The company remains embroiled in a number of legal matters and proceedings. Robert Half operates in a highly competitive market and faces tough competition in terms of price and service reliability.”

RHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.86.

RHI opened at $109.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.59. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.56. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 243,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,421,000 after buying an additional 52,301 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

