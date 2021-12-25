Robin Archibald Acquires 97 Shares of Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Stock

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) insider Robin Archibald bought 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,144 ($67.96) per share, for a total transaction of £4,989.68 ($6,592.26).

LON:CGT opened at GBX 5,130 ($67.78) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £948.43 million and a P/E ratio of 9.99. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c has a 1 year low of GBX 4,179 ($55.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,220 ($68.97). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,026.22.

About Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

