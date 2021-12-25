Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.50. 266,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,201% from the average session volume of 8,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 5.85% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

