Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.75.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th.
RCKT opened at $23.97 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
