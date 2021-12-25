Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RCKT opened at $23.97 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.