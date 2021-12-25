ROCKI (ROCKI) Price Down 4.7% This Week

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One ROCKI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROCKI has a market cap of $2.14 million and $363,187.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ROCKI has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00055883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.49 or 0.07977105 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,835.31 or 1.00115873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00072522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00053686 BTC.

ROCKI Coin Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app

ROCKI Coin Trading

