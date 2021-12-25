Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) a $950.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $806.50.

TSLA opened at $1,067.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 345.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,048.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $823.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,433,865. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

