Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $55.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,615,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,895 shares of company stock valued at $19,232,700 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

