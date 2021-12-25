Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,351,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,918,000 after acquiring an additional 463,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $108.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

