Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up to $103.74

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $103.74, but opened at $106.28. Ryanair shares last traded at $105.35, with a volume of 790 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.75 and its 200 day moving average is $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,264,000 after buying an additional 296,366 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Ryanair by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,172,000 after buying an additional 294,131 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,862,000 after buying an additional 281,774 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,945,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Ryanair by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,170,000 after buying an additional 264,133 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

