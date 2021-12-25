Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up to $103.74

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $103.74, but opened at $106.28. Ryanair shares last traded at $105.35, with a volume of 790 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.08.
The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.75 and its 200 day moving average is $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Ryanair Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYAAY)
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
