Ryo Currency Price Reaches $0.0454 on Major Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $962.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,422.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.58 or 0.08045094 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.00317244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.00896516 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00012932 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00074826 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.11 or 0.00422652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00253979 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

