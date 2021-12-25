Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Salzgitter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Salzgitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Shares of SZGPY remained flat at $$3.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $4.07.
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.
