Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Salzgitter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Salzgitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of SZGPY remained flat at $$3.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $4.07.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Salzgitter will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

