Sandstorm Gold’s (SSL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SSL. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.80.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SSL stock opened at C$7.85 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.86 and a twelve month high of C$11.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 41.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 328.04%.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$153,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 592,940 shares in the company, valued at C$4,449,421.76.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.