Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 150.68%.

In related news, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,876 shares of company stock worth $456,322. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Saul Centers by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Saul Centers by 93,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

