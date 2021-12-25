Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $305.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHLAF shares. Societe Generale downgraded Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC cut Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of SHLAF stock remained flat at $$250.79 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.17 and a 200 day moving average of $292.04. Schindler has a twelve month low of $250.79 and a twelve month high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

