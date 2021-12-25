Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Rating Reiterated by Truist

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Truist in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.36% from the stock’s current price.
SGMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.
Shares of SGMS opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average of $72.20. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.94.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Scientific Games by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Scientific Games by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.
Scientific Games Company Profile
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
