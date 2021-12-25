Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Rating Reiterated by Truist

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Truist in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.36% from the stock’s current price.

SGMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of SGMS opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average of $72.20. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.94.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Scientific Games by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Scientific Games by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.