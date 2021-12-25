Scott J. Deboer Sells 15,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MU stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 53,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.16.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

