Seaport Research Partners Upgrades Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to “Buy”

Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SON. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.80.

SON opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $62.56.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 35.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after acquiring an additional 57,313 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

