Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCTBF shares. SEB Equities raised shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Securitas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC raised shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Securitas alerts:

SCTBF stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. Securitas has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.