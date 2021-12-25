SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.06.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $21.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its position in SEMrush by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,071,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after acquiring an additional 568,451 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SEMrush by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 803,309 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in SEMrush by 4,323.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 502,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.
SEMrush Company Profile
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
