SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $21.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

In other SEMrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $239,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $487,845.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,093,809 shares of company stock valued at $24,180,956 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its position in SEMrush by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,071,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after acquiring an additional 568,451 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SEMrush by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 803,309 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in SEMrush by 4,323.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 502,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

