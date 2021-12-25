Sepio Capital LP Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 112,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the second quarter worth about $229,000.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $26.86.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

