Sepio Capital LP Buys 1,818 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 34.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after purchasing an additional 100,310 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 15.8% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 54.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,850,000 after purchasing an additional 78,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem stock opened at $455.71 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $458.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $426.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.17. The company has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $473.85.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

