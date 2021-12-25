Sepio Capital LP Buys 45 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,383 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 25.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,859,000 after purchasing an additional 38,073 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $550.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.70. The company has a market cap of $244.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $566.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

