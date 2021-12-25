Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,191 shares of company stock worth $447,222,789. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,942.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,916.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,785.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

