Sepio Capital LP Purchases 1,549 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 537,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $116.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $224.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

