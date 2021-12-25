Sepio Capital LP Sells 820,699 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,952 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 820,699 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 0.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Target were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Target by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,242,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Target by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 768 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

TGT opened at $221.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.84 and a 200 day moving average of $245.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

