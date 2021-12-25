SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on SES from €10.00 ($11.24) to €9.50 ($10.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of SGBAF stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. SES has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.26.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $523.51 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that SES will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

