SFL (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get SFL alerts:

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

SFL stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SFL has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SFL will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. SFL’s payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in SFL by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 7.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 13.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 7.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 8.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.