Sfmg LLC Has $12.52 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sfmg LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,462.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,437.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

