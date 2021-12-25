SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,565,000 after purchasing an additional 200,446 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,697,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 352.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 452,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,196,000 after acquiring an additional 352,398 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $2,675,872.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $357,592.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KSU opened at $293.59 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $190.64 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

