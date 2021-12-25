SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.53 Million Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,906 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEA opened at $180.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $144.77 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.68.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.13.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

