SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.76 Million Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,573,000 after buying an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,792.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,291,000 after acquiring an additional 390,608 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,923,000 after acquiring an additional 360,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,117,000 after acquiring an additional 272,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 252.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 133,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 220,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $105.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.98 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

