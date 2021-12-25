SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,341 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Semtech worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Semtech by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMTC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $86.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.49. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,078. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

