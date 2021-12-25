SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Maximus worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 345,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,415,000 after buying an additional 274,670 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,531,000 after buying an additional 258,859 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,435,000 after buying an additional 242,586 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,433,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Maximus by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,787,000 after buying an additional 157,656 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $94,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $510,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,362 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.