Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.11

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.11 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 8.25 ($0.11). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 8.38 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,191,983 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Shanta Gold from GBX 36 ($0.48) to GBX 32 ($0.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £87.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

